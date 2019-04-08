Stevie Wonder to play Dublin's 3Arena this July

STEVIE WONDER HAS announced a Dublin date for his upcoming tour, his first Irish gig in nine years.

As part of ‘The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’, Wonder will be performing at the 3Arena on 9 July.

Tickets, priced from €99.50, go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Ireland, I am very excited to personally invite you to my party, The Stevie Wonder Song Party: Celebrating Life, Love and Music, on Tuesday 9th of July at @3ArenaDublin. Tickets on sale 9am Friday! https://t.co/QNdoiFVOXw pic.twitter.com/Fvk1c0QAlH — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) April 8, 2019 Source: Stevie Wonder /Twitter

Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe as well as an Oscar.

The 68-year-old has amassed worldwide sales of over 100 million units along with countless hit songs, many of which fans can expect to hear this summer.

Wonder plays London’s Hyde Park on 6 July with Lionel Richie, however, no support act has been announced yet for his Dublin gig.