This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stevie Wonder to play Dublin's 3Arena this July

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

By Adam Daly Monday 8 Apr 2019, 9:35 AM
1 hour ago 3,662 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4581281
Image: Daniel DeSlover via PA images
Image: Daniel DeSlover via PA images

STEVIE WONDER HAS announced a Dublin date for his upcoming tour, his first Irish gig in nine years. 

As part of ‘The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’, Wonder will be performing at the 3Arena on 9 July. 

Tickets, priced from €99.50, go on sale this Friday at 9am. 

Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe as well as an Oscar.

The 68-year-old has amassed worldwide sales of over 100 million units along with countless hit songs, many of which fans can expect to hear this summer. 

Wonder plays London’s Hyde Park on 6 July with Lionel Richie, however, no support act has been announced yet for his Dublin gig. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie