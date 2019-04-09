This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

7% increase in STIs in Ireland between 2017 and 2018, new data suggests

The prominent STIs were chlamydia, gonorrhoea, genital herpes and syphilis.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 10:04 PM
8 minutes ago 449 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4584507
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Verba
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Verba

THERE HAS BEEN a 7% increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Ireland in 2018 compared to 2017, according to provisional data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The prominent STIs were chlamydia, gonorrhoea, genital herpes and syphilis. 

In recent years, the greatest burden of STIs is among young people aged between 15-24 and men who have sex with men (MSM), according to the HSE. 

Following the publication of the HPSC report today, the HSE sexual health and crisis pregnancy programme is advising people of the importance of using condoms to protect against STIs. 

In response to the rise in STI and HIV diagnoses, the HSE national condom distribution service has been supporting sexual health campaigns. 

The service distributes free condoms and lubricants to third level colleges, festival and nightlife venues, NGOs and community organisations. 

Condoms are also distributed to MSM specific social venues such as saunas, bars, clubs and pubs.

“Many STIs do not have any symptoms. If you think you have an STI or you may have been at risk, it is important to get tested and if necessary, be treated,” Helen Deely, programme lead of the sexual health and crisis pregnancy programme, said. 

“Treating STIs promptly reduces the likelihood of them being passed onto someone else. This is particularly important for HIV. Starting HIV treatment as early as possible keeps you healthy and stops HIV transmission to others,” she said.

Using condoms correctly and every time you have sex will reduce your risk of contracting an STI. Plan ahead and carry condoms with you if you are sexually active.

“If you have a new partner, it is a good idea for both persons to have a sexual health check-up before having sex without a condom.”

STI and HIV testing is available for free through public STI clinics

Testing is also available through many GPs, student health services and NGOs at a fee. 

Sexual health support can be found here: 

  • HSE’s HIV and Sexual Health free and confidential helpline is on 1800 459 459 or email helpline@hse.ie
  • Men who have sex with men can find information and support at www.man2man.ie
  • LGBT Ireland’s free and confidential helpline is on 1890 929 539 or visit  www.lgbt.ie

More information and advice on preventing STIs can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie