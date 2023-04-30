Man wielding a knife robs shop in Stillorgan

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery in Stillorgan.

A shop was robbed yesterday afternoon when a lone male entered the business premises armed with what is understood to be a knife.

The man threatened staff and left the premises with a large sum of cash according to gardaí.

They were alerted to a panic alarm activation and have now arrested a man as part of their investigation.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

“Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a male (aged in his early 50s) was arrested a short distance away and a sum of cash was also recovered,” a garda spokesman said.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Investigations remain ongoing.