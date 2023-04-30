Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 30 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# Dublin
Man wielding a knife robs shop in Stillorgan
Gardaí were alerted to a panic alarm activation and have now arrested a man as part of their investigation.
4.7k
0
49 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery in Stillorgan.

A shop was robbed yesterday afternoon when a lone male entered the business premises armed with what is understood to be a knife.

The man threatened staff and left the premises with a large sum of cash according to gardaí. 

They were alerted to a panic alarm activation and have now arrested a man as part of their investigation. 

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

“Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a male (aged in his early 50s) was arrested a short distance away and a sum of cash was also recovered,” a garda spokesman said.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     