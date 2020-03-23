Aer Lingus regional carrier to suspend Scotland flights following 'unprecedented' drop in demand

AER LINGUS’ REGIONAL carrier Stobart Air will stop flights to Scotland due to what has been described as an “unprecedented” drop in demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stobart will operate a reduced schedule from Dublin to Edinburgh and Glasgow this week, before temporarily suspending all international flight operations Saturday 28 March until further notice.

However, the company said it would continue to operate flights between Dublin and Kerry and Dublin and Donegal as part of its public service obligations.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the demand for airline services decrease at unprecedented levels,” a statement from the company said.

“Its rapid impact across the global aviation industry has been staggering…

“We apologise for the inconvenience this unavoidable decision brings to our valued customers.”

The company said that it expected temporary lay-offs would be required as a result of the measures, and that consultations would be arranged with employee representative groups to discuss this.

All of its scheduled international services would continue to operate until 23:59 on Tuesday to give passengers an opportunity to complete trips or make necessary travel arrangements.

Stobart added that affected passengers would be notified by email and advised of their options.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said that it had been informed by Stobart that it will cease some of its operations from Wednesday and that passengers would be contacted by the airline to advise them of their options.