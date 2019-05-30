This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stolen beer kegs worth over €1 million recovered by police

Two men were arrested as a result of the PSNI’s searches.

By Adam Daly Thursday 30 May 2019, 8:36 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Alla Kostomarova
Image: Shutterstock/Alla Kostomarova

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have recovered thousands of stolen empty beer kegs worth over €1 million. 

The kegs, belonging to a drinks distributor, are worth an estimated retail value of £900,000 (€1,020,690).

Yesterday’s recovery was made by detectives from the PSNI’s criminal investigation division as part of an investigation into organised crime in areas of Mallusk and Omagh.

Two men were arrested as a result of the PSNI’s searches with investigations set to continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said that these thefts have “a significant financial impact on businesses that distribute their product to licensed premises”. 

“Drinks distributors use these kegs to deliver their product to licensed premises across Northern Ireland and then recover them when they are empty,” he explained.

We are committed to bringing offenders before the courts and I would appeal to anyone with information on this type of activity to contact detectives in Antrim or Omagh by calling 101 or alternatively you can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

McCubbin also urged the owners of licensed premises to be alert to this type of crime and to ensure that their premises and stock are secure.

