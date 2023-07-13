Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo The bus was stolen from Letterkenny Bus Station on Monday.
Stolen bus recovered in Dublin after it was taken from a Bus Éireann station in Donegal
The bus was stolen from Letterkenny Bus Station around 12.45am on Monday morning and was later recovered in Dublin city.
39 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the theft of a Bus Éireann vehicle that was taken in the early hours of Monday morning in Donegal and later found in Dublin city.

The bus was stolen from Letterkenny Bus Station on Ramelton Road around 12.45am on Monday morning. It was recovered later that day in Dublin city.

A statement from Gardaí to The Journal said the vehicle was removed for technical examinations and investigations are currently ongoing.

Bus Éireann confirmed that the retrieved bus was the same one stolen from the Letterkenny bus station and that a Garda investigation is now underway.

A spokesperson for the bus company said: “Bus Éireann are cooperating fully with the investigation and CCTV footage has been made available to Gardaí.”

