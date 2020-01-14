Teenager arrested following collisions involving stolen car in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested a teenager in relation to a number of traffic collisions today.

The car he was driving, believed to have been stolen this morning from the Shandon Street area of Cork city, was involved in a number of road traffic collisions in the Blackpool area shortly before midday.

A woman received non-life threatening injuries as a result of one of the collisions and was brought to Cork University Hospital.

A juvenile was arrested following the collisions and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage of the incident to contact them. If anyone in the area notices any damage caused to their vehicle that they believe was caused as a result of this incident they are asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260.