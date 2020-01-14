This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager arrested following collisions involving stolen car in Cork

A woman received non-life threatening injuries as a result of one of the collisions.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 5:30 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested a teenager in relation to a number of traffic collisions today. 

The car he was driving, believed to have been stolen this morning from the Shandon Street area of Cork city, was involved in a number of road traffic collisions in the Blackpool area shortly before midday. 

A woman received non-life threatening injuries as a result of one of the collisions and was brought to Cork University Hospital. 

A juvenile was arrested following the collisions and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage of the incident to contact them. If anyone in the area notices any damage caused to their vehicle that they believe was caused as a result of this incident they are asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260.

