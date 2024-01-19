Advertisement
One of the stolen mobile homes.
Stolen caravans and dog recovered by garda operation in South Dublin suburb

The search operation was part of efforts to tackle property related crime.
46 minutes ago

TWO STOLEN CARAVANS and a stolen dog have been recovered by Gardaí following a multi-agency operation in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin city. 

The search operation yesterday was part of ongoing efforts to tackle property related crime, and was supported by personnel from the Garda armed support unit, the air support unit, the stolen motor vehicle unit, the dog unit, the Dublin Crime Taskforce and Gardaí from Carlow. 

The mobile homes that were recovered are believed to have been stolen from the UK and Germany. 

A garda spokesperson said that the dog they found is safe and well, and will be reunited with its rightful owner. 

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding these thefts are ongoing. 

The Gardaí have asked any members of the public with information related to these incidents to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000. 

