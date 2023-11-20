Advertisement

Monday 20 November 2023
Man charged over serious assault in Stoneybatter on Saturday night

The man is due to appear in court over the incident this morning.
24 minutes ago

A MAN HAS BEEN charged in relation to a serious assault in Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí said the incident occurred on Aughrim Street in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 on Saturday night.

The man (30s) was arrested and charged at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Court No. 4 of the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) this morning at 10.30am.

