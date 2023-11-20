Man charged over serious assault in Stoneybatter on Saturday night

A MAN HAS BEEN charged in relation to a serious assault in Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí said the incident occurred on Aughrim Street in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 on Saturday night.

The man (30s) was arrested and charged at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Court No. 4 of the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) this morning at 10.30am.

