Man charged over serious assault in Stoneybatter on Saturday night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS BEEN charged in relation to a serious assault in Dublin over the weekend.
Gardaí said the incident occurred on Aughrim Street in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 on Saturday night.
The man (30s) was arrested and charged at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He is due to appear before Court No. 4 of the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) this morning at 10.30am.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site