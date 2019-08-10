This Dublin community is getting its first public defibrillator installed in an old fashioned phone box

DUBLIN’S FIRST ‘PHONE box’ public defibrillator is being launched today in Stoneybatter.

Located on Aughrim Street across from Kavanagh’s pub, the defibrillator (AED) is fitted in a traditional Irish green and white phone box.

An AED, an automated external defibrillator, is a portable, simple to use, computerised device. When someone suffers a cardiac arrest an AED can deliver a shock to the heart to allow it to resume its normal rhythm.

The idea for the AED in the phone box came from local resident Alan Ecock, who was born and raised in Manor Street.

He spotted a similar installation in Killarney when on holidays last year.

While this is the first of its kind in a Dublin community, Ecock said he hopes it won’t be the last.

“This initiative is so important for us in Stoneybatter and will help us support the community and save lives,” Ecock said.

“We see this as just the start – and with the support of Dublin City Council we might just see more retro phone box defibs across the city,” he said.

Dublin City Council’s central area office and park’s section was involved in the installation of the defibrillator.

A total of €12,500 was donated to the project from the Councillor’s Discrepancy Fund.

Commenting on today’s launch Brigid Sinnott, resuscitation manager at the Irish Heart Foundation, noted that when a person suffers a cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10% every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation.

“If CPR is commenced immediately, the person’s chance of survival doubles,” Sinnott said.

“AEDs are simple to use and need to be available, accessible and in working order to make the difference in communities,” she said.

“We are delighted that the local people in Stoneybatter will benefit from this new AED and it will improve their chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in their community.”

Dublin City Council noted that there are currently no plans to install similar defibrillators around the city.