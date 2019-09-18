Stoneybatter named Ireland's 'coolest neighbourhood' in global top 50 list

L Mulligan Grocer which gets a mention in the Magazine.

DUBLIN’S STONEYBATTER DISTRICT has been given the title of Ireland’s “coolest” neighbourhood” and ranks in the top 50 in the world, according to Time Out magazine.

Time Out published its list of the world’s 50 coolest neighbourhoods, based on a survey of 27,000 city-dwellers around the world, who were asked about the most underrated or undervalued area of their hometown.

Stoneybatter took the 40th spot on the list, and ranked ahead of neighbourhoods in Prague, Budapest and Hong Kong.

“This village-in-the-city has long been one of Dublin’s favourite districts,” it says.

“But the past year has seen a string of great new openings, from vegan cafés to hot new bars, challenging other neighbourhoods vying for the crown (we’re looking at you, Phibsborough).”

Phibsborough in Dublin – which made it to number 27 on the 2018 list – did not feature this year despite being described as “bustling” and “charming” last year.

The magazine claims Stoneybatter is “one of the most central places where young people can still afford to live” adding that local pubs and rock bars are “the city’s hidden gems”.

Italian restaurant Grano gets a mention for its “top-notch Calabrian cuisine” while pubs The Belfry, for its “barrel-aged cocktails”, and “charming old boozer” L. Mulligan Grocer, also get a nod.

Politicians, as always, wasted no time in acknowledging the neighbourhood’s ranking on the list.

Labour cllr Joe Costello took to twitter writing “World recognition at last for Stoneybatter. Great news” and credied “the work of dozens of committed volunteers from Stoneybatter Pride of Place and thriving business community bearing fruit”.

International

Internationally, neighbourhoods in cities across Japan, Nigeria and Paris made it into the top 10 for the coolest neighbourhoods to live.

Arroios in Lisbon topped the list as a “multicultural parish” which mixes “classic and diversity”.

The so-called Brooklyn of Tokyo took the second spot on the list for its local cuisine and independent shops.

The top 10 neighbourhoods on the list are: