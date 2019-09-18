This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stoneybatter named Ireland's 'coolest neighbourhood' in global top 50 list

The article claims Stoneybatter is a place young people can still afford to live in Dublin.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 8,379 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813878
L Mulligan Grocer which gets a mention in the Magazine.
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett
L Mulligan Grocer which gets a mention in the Magazine.
L Mulligan Grocer which gets a mention in the Magazine.
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett

DUBLIN’S STONEYBATTER DISTRICT has been given the title of Ireland’s “coolest” neighbourhood” and ranks in the top 50 in the world, according to Time Out magazine. 

Time Out published its list of the world’s 50 coolest neighbourhoods, based on a survey of 27,000 city-dwellers around the world, who were asked about the most underrated or undervalued area of their hometown. 

Stoneybatter took the 40th spot on the list, and ranked ahead of neighbourhoods in Prague, Budapest and Hong Kong. 

“This village-in-the-city has long been one of Dublin’s favourite districts,” it says. 

“But the past year has seen a string of great new openings, from vegan cafés to hot new bars, challenging other neighbourhoods vying for the crown (we’re looking at you, Phibsborough).”

Phibsborough in Dublin – which made it to number 27 on the 2018 list – did not feature this year despite being described as “bustling” and “charming” last year. 

The magazine claims Stoneybatter is “one of the most central places where young people can still afford to live” adding that local pubs and rock bars are “the city’s hidden gems”. 

Italian restaurant Grano gets a mention for its “top-notch Calabrian cuisine” while pubs  The Belfry, for its “barrel-aged cocktails”, and “charming old boozer” L. Mulligan Grocer, also get a nod. 

Politicians, as always, wasted no time in acknowledging the neighbourhood’s ranking on the list. 

Labour cllr Joe Costello took to twitter writing “World recognition at last for Stoneybatter. Great news” and credied “the work of dozens of committed volunteers from Stoneybatter Pride of Place and thriving business community bearing fruit”. 

International 

Internationally, neighbourhoods in cities across Japan, Nigeria and Paris made it into the top 10 for the coolest neighbourhoods to live. 

Arroios in Lisbon topped the list as a “multicultural parish” which mixes “classic and diversity”. 

The so-called Brooklyn of Tokyo took the second spot on the list for its local cuisine and independent shops. 

The top 10 neighbourhoods on the list are:

  • Arroios, Lisbon
  • Shimokitazawa, Tokyo
  • Onikan, Lagos
  • Wedding, Berlin
  • Historic Filipinotown, LA
  • The Waterfront, Hobart
  • Strasbourg-Saint-Denis, Paris
  • Astoria, New York
  • Embajadores, Madrid
  • Pilsen, Chicago

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie