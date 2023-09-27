Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 27 September 2023 Dublin: 16°C
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
# Here's Agnes
It's raining, it's pouring: Dramatic Storm Agnes photos from across Ireland
Why yes, there is a photo of a trampoline.
8.1k
4
47 minutes ago

NO DISRESPECT TO anybody named Agnes, but we can all agree that it’s a good name for a storm. Particularly one of this magnitude.

Agnes fell upon Ireland this morning, causing widespread disruption to public transport and power outages across the grid. Airlines have cancelled 31 flights so far, including 17 departures and 14 arrivals. Thousands of homes are without power, according to ESB, with the figure at 11,000 as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Met Éireann has advised that the Status Orange weather warning affecting the south coast will elapse this evening at 7pm.

Here we have some of the photos and videos that have emerged in the midst of Agnes’ wrath.

As is custom, let us begin with a picture of this trampoline which was blown off course near Portlaoise. We hope it gets to its destination safely.

There has also been plenty of footage from one corner of the country to the other of choppy waters battering homes and coastlines alike, as shown in the below videos from Kenmare in Co Kerry (taken by Noreen Russell) and Co Down (taken by Nicole Quinn)

Another rather spectacular video taken at Hook Head in Co Wexford shows the effects of the storm.

Meanwhile, emergency services crews in Dublin and Cork have had to deal with the fallout from fallen trees, some of which have come down perilously close to homes.

Cork

cork tree

Dublin

F7CfsuKXYAA15Re

Perhaps the most dramatic footage so far comes via Cork Safety Alerts, who captured the roof being blown off a building near Youghal Strand.

If you have any dramatic footage of Storm Agnes or its effects, make sure to send it to tips@thejournal.ie or direct message us on our social media channels.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     