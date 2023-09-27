It's raining, it's pouring: Dramatic Storm Agnes photos from across Ireland

NO DISRESPECT TO anybody named Agnes, but we can all agree that it’s a good name for a storm. Particularly one of this magnitude.

Agnes fell upon Ireland this morning, causing widespread disruption to public transport and power outages across the grid. Airlines have cancelled 31 flights so far, including 17 departures and 14 arrivals. Thousands of homes are without power, according to ESB, with the figure at 11,000 as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Met Éireann has advised that the Status Orange weather warning affecting the south coast will elapse this evening at 7pm.

Here we have some of the photos and videos that have emerged in the midst of Agnes’ wrath.

As is custom, let us begin with a picture of this trampoline which was blown off course near Portlaoise. We hope it gets to its destination safely.

It took longer than expected but I have received first image of a trampoline free in the wild🙈



Photo taken near Portlaoise as #StormAgnes hits pic.twitter.com/vXU1043rhz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 27, 2023

There has also been plenty of footage from one corner of the country to the other of choppy waters battering homes and coastlines alike, as shown in the below videos from Kenmare in Co Kerry (taken by Noreen Russell) and Co Down (taken by Nicole Quinn)

Scenes in Kenmare, Co Kerry this afternoon during #StormAgnes (credit: Noreen Russell) pic.twitter.com/6rCBRcPXWz — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) September 27, 2023

Storm Agnes now battering Dundrum on the County Down coast. Video from Nicole Quinn. #StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/ptHTFEIjJJ — Barra Best (@barrabest) September 27, 2023

Another rather spectacular video taken at Hook Head in Co Wexford shows the effects of the storm.

The gusts are very strong and the sea is now extremely high as we approach high tide right now.

Please do not take risks on open coasts this afternoon folks.#StormAgnes #StaySafe #HookLighthouse @CarlowWeather @SouthEastRadio @beat102103 @Wexford_People @wexfordcoco pic.twitter.com/MqLsy35AMC — Hook Lighthouse (@hooklighthouse) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, emergency services crews in Dublin and Cork have had to deal with the fallout from fallen trees, some of which have come down perilously close to homes.

Cork

Dublin

Perhaps the most dramatic footage so far comes via Cork Safety Alerts, who captured the roof being blown off a building near Youghal Strand.

A roof has just come off a building at Youghal Strand. Emergency services are en route. Avoid the area if possible! #StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/3Kn8HPTrRD — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 27, 2023

