Storm Aiden: Orange warning for 12 counties as 'severe and damaging' gusts of up to 130km/h expected

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised to exercise caution as a Status Orange wind warning is in place for numerous counties as a result of Storm Aiden.

A Status Orange wind warning is currently in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 10am.

Another Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 4pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the remaining counties until 4pm today.

Met Éireann has warned that Storm Aiden will bring mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

Very high seas will lead to a risk of some coastal flooding, the forecaster said.

Heavy overnight rain is set to clear into the Irish Sea this morning, but scattered heavy showers are expected to follow with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the weekend, and to be wary of hazardous road conditions.

Road users in areas affected by the warnings for strong winds are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Likewise, An Garda Síochana has urged people to take care and exercise caution this weekend, in particular road users.

Gardaí are asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel, reminding motorists the expected winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

“Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads,” a garda spokesperson said, adding that people are advised to remove or secure patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for Northern Ireland until 9pm tonight.