#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Storm Aiden: Orange warning for 12 counties as 'severe and damaging' gusts of up to 130km/h expected

An Garda Síochana has urged people to take care and exercise caution this weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 12,532 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5250477
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

Updated 23 minutes ago

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised to exercise caution as a Status Orange wind warning is in place for numerous counties as a result of Storm Aiden. 

A Status Orange wind warning is currently in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 10am. 

Another Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 4pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the remaining counties until 4pm today. 

Met Éireann has warned that Storm Aiden will bring mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h. 

Very high seas will lead to a risk of some coastal flooding, the forecaster said. 

Heavy overnight rain is set to clear into the Irish Sea this morning, but scattered heavy showers are expected to follow with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. 

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the weekend, and to be wary of hazardous road conditions.

Road users in areas affected by the warnings for strong winds are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Likewise, An Garda Síochana has urged people to take care and exercise caution this weekend, in particular road users. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel, reminding motorists the expected winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

“Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads,” a garda spokesperson said, adding that people are advised to remove or secure patio furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for Northern Ireland until 9pm tonight. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie