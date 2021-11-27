#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 27 November 2021
Two dead across UK, NI as Storm Arwen brings 100-mile-an-hour winds

The UK’s meteorological service has issued a rare “red weather” warning, with wind gusts of almost 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour.

By AFP Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 1:11 PM
Huge waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham, in the tail end of Storm Arwen
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Images
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and thousands of homes are without power as Storm Arwen moves across the North and Great Britain.

The severe gale left 75,000 homes still without electricity on Saturday in Scotland, according to the country’s electricity utility.

One man was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in Northern Ireland late Friday, police said. Another man died when he was hit by a tree in the Lake District, northwest England.

Storm Arwen has resulted in the UK’s meteorological service issuing a rare “red weather” warning, with wind gusts of almost 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour.

One woman tweeted a video of her flight from Paris struggling to land in Manchester, northwest England, in high winds late Friday.

Passengers’ nervous laughter gave way to screams and sobs before the pilot aborted the landing, succeeding on a second attempt.

“People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life,” the Met Office warned.

Express train services were suspended north of Newcastle and roads closed by fallen debris in parts of Scotland, while snowfall from Friday afternoon brought disruption to routes more widely.

The snow and fallen trees caused road blockages across northern England and Scotland, forcing many drivers to sleep in their vehicles overnight, according to traffic police and social media.

Around 120 lorries were “stuck in the snow” on one section of motorway between Manchester and Leeds, police said, tweeting pictures of the road blanketed in white before snow ploughs could be deployed.

While the winds had eased by Saturday morning, the Met Office warned conditions would remain challenging because of ice and snow, and the public was urged to avoid non-essential travel.

The railway operator for southwest England warned of “multiple trees and obstructions blocking the railway”. ScotRail services were suspended between Edinburgh and Glasgow after a barn was blown onto the line.

The storm also forced the cancellation of at least one lower-league football fixture and a horse racing meet later Saturday.

AFP

