Storm Arwen: Yellow wind warning for nine counties from tomorrow into Saturday

WIND WARNINGS HAVE been issued for nine counties ahead of a storm that is set to bring strong winds to Ireland tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning from Met Éireann will come into effect in Donegal, Mayo and Sligo at 3pm tomorrow afternoon and last until Saturday morning.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland on Friday and Saturday.

Storm Force 10 winds are expected along coastlines in the north of the country as Storm Arwen travels across Ireland and the UK.

Met Éireann meteorologist Elizabeth Coleman, said that it will “be a cold and very windy day on Friday”.

“We’ll see north to northwest winds starting to pick up through Thursday night into Friday morning, peaking late Friday afternoon,” Coleman said.

“Gale to strong gale force winds are forecast along north facing coasts, generating large coastal waves and spray overtopping,” she said.

Coleman warned that strong northerly winds over land in the north and northwest could bring down some trees and power lines.

“This system will generate high seas too, in the north and west through Friday, with the storm force winds and high seas transferring to the Irish Sea on Friday night.”

Daytime temperatures on Friday will be around four to nine degrees Celsius, dropping at night to close to freezing for many areas, with frost expected.