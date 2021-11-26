#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 November 2021
Risk of high seas and toppled trees as Storm Arwen to arrive over Ireland this afternoon

Wind warnings have been issued for Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, and Northern Ireland.

By Lauren Boland Friday 26 Nov 2021, 7:50 AM
57 minutes ago 7,815 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612589
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

STORM ARWEN IS set to bring strong winds to Ireland today as Met Éireann warns of a risk of high seas and toppled trees.

The forecaster has issued Status Yellow wind warnings for Donegal, Mayo, and Sligo, while the UK Met Office has done the same for all of Northern Ireland.

Starting in the afternoon and continuing in the evening and night, northerly winds are expected to reach average speeds of 45 to 65km per hour with gusts of 90 to 110km per hour.

Along north facing costs and on the Inishowen Peninsula, “significantly higher” gusts are forecasted. 

In Donegal, the Status Yellow warning comes into effect this afternoon at 3pm and lifts tomorrow at 6am. 

The warning in Mayo and Sligo is set to ease slightly earlier at 5am.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has imposed a Yellow wind warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow and is cautioning that high winds could bring some travel disruption and damage.

Storm Arwen Source: Met Éireann

Two Status Yellow marine warnings on Saturday preempt nother or strong gales on coasts from Fair Head to Howth Head to Roches Point and on the Irish Sea; and from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Fair Head.

A small craft warning around the Irish coast will be in effect from noon on Saturday to midnight.

In a statement yesterday, Met Éireann meteorologist Elizabeth Coleman said today will be “cold and very windy”.

“Gale to strong gale force winds are forecast along north facing coasts, generating large coastal waves and spray overtopping,” Coleman said.

She warned that strong northerly winds over land in the north and northwest could bring down some trees and power lines. 

“This system will generate high seas too, in the north and west through Friday, with the storm force winds and high seas transferring to the Irish Sea on Friday night.

In the UK, the Met Office has issued amber warnings for parts of north-east England and Scotland, cautioning that flying debris leading to injuries or danger to life is likely.

People have been told to expect damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power cuts and large waves.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon told the PA news agency that the worst-affected areas will “predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves, with beach material being thrown around”.

“There is also a yellow warning of wind in place along the west coast of the UK from 9am on Friday, stretching from Scotland, through Northern Ireland and Wales and as far as south-west England,” Dixon said.

“This reflects the impact Storm Arwen will have, with strong winds likely to occur into Saturday, when the warning is extended to most parts of the UK.

Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will travel south before easing on Sunday, he said.

With reporting by Press Association

Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

