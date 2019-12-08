This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Power outages and delays to planes and trains as Storm Atiyah hits Ireland

The storm has arrived.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 5:20 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

NUMEROUS POWER OUTAGES have been reported and transport affected nationwide as Storm Atiyah hits Ireland. 

Thousands of homes across the south west of the country are currently without power as the storm brings with it gusts of up to 120km/h. 

ESB’s powercheck service shows a cluster of service interruptions in the Killarney area of Kerry. A fault in Kenmare has left just under 10,000 locations without power. 

A number of flights from both Shannon and Cork airports have also been cancelled as a result of the weather. 

Spokespeople for the airports have urged travellers to check in with their airline prior to making their way to the airport. 

A Status Red warning is currently in place for Kerry. 

A red level warning is issued when conditions are forecast to become “extremely dangerous” or “destructive” with advice given for members of the public to “take action to protect yourself and your property”. 

An orange warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Limerick while the remainding counties have been issued with a yellow warning. 

Irish Rail has this morning said schedules are facing delays in the southwest of the country as trains run at reduced speeds. 

“As a precaution due to #StormAtiyah Red Weather Alert, from 2pm until further notice, trains will operate at a reduced max speed of 50mph/80kph,” it said. 

Kerry County Council urged on Twitter for residents to prepare: “We are asking members of the public to take necessary precautions for high winds including, securing items or property which are susceptible to high winds such as hoarding, signage, Christmas lights/decorations, garden furniture, bins, trampolines.”

