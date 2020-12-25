Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning issued for Stephen's Day as Storm Bella approaches

The weather warnings will take effect from 3pm tomorrow.

MET ÉIREANN HAS this afternoon issued a Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning for the country set to take effect from 3pm tomorrow.

Through the late afternoon, evening and night of St Stephen’s Day, winds associated with Storm Bella – named by the UK Met Office – will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

Gusts will be higher at times near the west coast.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and a forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

Met Éireann also said that heavy rain associated with Storm Bella will move southwards over Ireland throughout tomorrow evening and may cause localised flooding in some areas.

Both warnings come into effect from 3pm tomorrow. The wind warning will remain in place until 4am on Sunday morning while the rainfall warning will last until 4am on Monday morning.

Tonight, meanwhile, is set to be breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading southwards across the country and clearing overnight. Lowest temperatures will range between 4 and 8 degrees.

Before the warnings take effect tomorrow, it’ll be mainly dry with bright and sunny spells. Top temperatures will reach 7 to 10 degrees.