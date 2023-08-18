Storm Betty: Matches cancelled and emergency teams on standby as spot-flooding hits

STORM BETTY HAS led to matches being cancelled and some roads being closed, as spot-flooding has hit different areas, causing difficulties for traffic in Cork city in particular.

The Football Association of Ireland put out a statement this evening announcing that the Cork city and Waterford match has been postponed.

Cork GAA has also cancelled the St Michael’s vs St Finbarr’s match that was due to take place this evening.

A Status Orange rain warning is in place for seven counties tonight including Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, as Met Éireann is warning of high winds from 9 pm tonight until 3am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann warned that the storm will bring gusts of up to 130km/h, and the possibility of structural damage, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages and localised flooding.

Some houses are dealing with flooding on the Northside of Cork city. One family on the Cathedral road in has been using a wheelie bin to try and ferry water away from their front door for the last hour.

A woman who lives in the house said that the water is under the floorboards in their open plan living room/kitchen, and they are currently contacting the council and local TDs to try and get some assistance.

#StormBetty is causing spot flooding in Cork city, with some houses on the Northside already flooded. One family has spent the last hour ferrying water away from the front door with a wheelie bin. pic.twitter.com/09e7Ve7v0V — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) August 18, 2023

“We are hoping something can be done so the house doesn’t become badly damaged tonight. I have a major operation scheduled in the next two weeks, so it is really terrible timing for us. We also need to sort somewhere to stay for the night,” she said.

Irish Rail has warned that services may be operating with delays this evening due to the impact of flooding, as services between Cork/ Cobh and Midleton have been suspended until further notice due to reports of flooding on the line.

Advertisement

Cork city council has asked people to take precautions for this evening, as winds are expected to be severe.

They are advising that people secure loose items like wheelie bins, garden furniture and trampolines, and that people avoid making unnecessary journeys.

The council has emergency crews on standby who are ready to address damage that the storm may cause.

Road users are being advised to take real caution if they have to drive this evening, as roads could be flooded.

One local who is in for the night ahead of the storm in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

There are reports that some areas in Cork have become impassable due to flooding already, including the Main Street of Carrigaline town.

There is heavy flooding on the N27 South City Link, near the Turner’s Cross exit, with traffic facing difficulties in the area.

A status red marine storm warning is in place for the South Coast from Carnsore Point to Dungarvan as Met Éireann is warning that winds will reach storm force 10 and occasionally violent storm force 11 “for a time on Irish coastal waters”.

#CorkTraffic Heavy flooding, inbound, on the N27 South City Link, near the Turners Cross exit. Take care on approach. pic.twitter.com/JiMUiQCdew — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) August 18, 2023

Waters are also choppy in Co Waterford, where the impact of the storm has broken a boat’s moorings in Dungarvan Harbour.

A boat breaks its moorings in Dungarvan Harbour. #StormBetty pic.twitter.com/6YiwThoWi2 — Damien Geoghegan (@damiengeoghegan) August 18, 2023