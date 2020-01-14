This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 January, 2020
After the storm: Thousands without electricity and drivers urged to take care on roads

There are reports of flooding and debris on the roads this morning, so drivers are being urged to take care.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 7:33 AM
14 minutes ago 1,062 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4964907
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE ESB IS working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses that are without power, and drivers are urged to take care on the roads in the aftermath of Storm Brendan, which swept across the country yesterday.

Yesterday, the ESB restored power to 100,000 homes, but 32,000 were still without power. You can check where there are power faults on the ESB’s PowerCheck site.

Videos showed that there were dramatic floodings on Salthill promenade last night; there was also reports of debris on the M1 southbound this morning near J18 Carlingford, though there are no indications that this debris was caused by the storm.

“Roads are wet in some parts of the west this morning – in affected areas, slow down and allow extra space behind the vehicle in front,” AA Roadwatch said.

In Dublin, a barge crashed into the lock at the Portobello Bridge after its moorings broke in the storm yesterday. 

unnamed (1) Source: Ronnie Smith

Met Éireann has forecast that persistent rain and possible sleet and snow, will begin in the southwest and spread across the country during the morning and early afternoon.

There will be some heavy and possibly thundery falls, mainly in parts of Munster and Leinster, but amounts will be smaller in the west and northwest. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the west during the afternoon and early evening.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

