Coast Guard issues warning after reports of people putting themselves at risk during Storm Brendan

Irish Coast Guard at Howth investigated reports of people putting themselves at risk during Storm Brendan. Two 4x4 units spoke to multiple people around the harbour and sea front between Howth and Clontarf. #IrishCoastGuard #StormBrendan pic.twitter.com/ijH2Z5vn5n — Irish Coast Guard - Howth (@howthcoastguard) January 13, 2020

THE IRISH COAST Guard has said its units spoke to multiple people around the harbour and seafront in Howth and Clontarf in Dublin today after reports individuals were putting themselves at risk during the stormy conditions.

Storm Brendan moved across Ireland today, with Storm Orange wind warnings applying to all counties for at least some of the day. As of this evening, ESB Networks were trying to restore power to 32,000 homes and businesses affected by outages during the storm.

The storm brought dangerous driving conditions and led to local authorities in Dublin closing car parks and erecting flood defences at Clontarf.

The tide is expected to peak at around 2pm tomorrow.

The Coast Guard said that it had received reports of people putting themselves in danger near the waves in this area.

“Two 4×4 units spoke to multiple people around the harbour and seafront between Howth and Clontarf,” it said.

“The message from the Coast Guard is clear, do not approach breaking waves during storm conditions. Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry. If you seen someone in difficulty on the coast or water, do not hesitate, dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

Gardaí echoed this warning this evening, tweeting a photo of Salthill at high tide.

Salthill at high tide, please be careful out there!

- Avoid coastal areas

- Be aware of hazardous road conditions & risk of fallen debris

For updates check the @MetEireann website - https://t.co/NIF6w3nKjz pic.twitter.com/OU2QNUpiWe — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 13, 2020 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government issued an update this evening with a remind for the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings.

“Heavy rainfall and high winds have caused difficult conditions across the country today but people are heeding the public safety advice,” its statement said.