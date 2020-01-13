This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Storm Brendan: Status Orange in effect in the west as storm makes landfall with 100 km/h gusts

The entire country will be under a Status Orange alert from 8am.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 13 Jan 2020, 7:18 AM
8 minutes ago 1,657 Views 1 Comment
The latest satellite image as of 6am.
Image: Twitter/Met Éireann
Image: Twitter/Met Éireann

GUSTS OF 96 Km/h have been already recorded in Mayo as part of the country remains under a Status Orange wind warning as Storm Brendan begins to move across the country. 

The wind warning has been in place for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry since 5am and remains in place until 9pm. 

The Status Orange wind warning will be in place in the rest of the country from 8am until 3pm. 

Met Éireann said that, as of 4am, the strongest winds were recorded in Belmullet in Co Mayo with gusts of 96 km/h and 70 km/h in Mace Head in Galway. 

The latest satellite pictures show the edge of the storm making landfall at between 4am and 5am in the west of the country. 

The strongest winds will then spread countrywide during the morning, affecting eastern counties around midday and into the early afternoon. 

Met Éireann has predicted that Storm Brendan could bring gusts of to 130 km/h or higher in exposed areas.

The forecaster is also warning people that Status Orange conditions mean that the weather may pose  a threat to life and property. 

Dangerous driving conditions, the risk of falling trees and power outages are all dangers that people should be aware of. 

“Gale force southerly winds will extend countrywide during the morning, with severe and damaging gusts. Heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic, thundery at times. There will be coastal flooding due to a combination of onshore winds, spring tides and storm surge,” Met Éireann said in an update in the early hours of this morning. 

Several local councils have begun reinforcing flood defences in advance of the storm with a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge. 

Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie

