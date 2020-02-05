Storm Ciara to bring 'very strong squally winds' on election day

STORM CIARA IS set to bring heavy rain and strong winds on election day this Saturday.

The storm has been officially named by Met Éireann and the UK’s Met Office and is set to bring unsettled weather this weekend.

Met Éireann says that after a mostly dry start on Saturday morning, heavy rain and strong winds will move eastwards over the country. The forecaster says this will bring the risk of “very strong squally winds for a time in the afternoon”.

Voting in Saturday’s general election begins at 7am and continues until 10pm.

The rain will ease on Saturday evening and turn showery but strong winds will return on Sunday when the counting of ballots will also begin.

“Current indications suggest a very strong and squally southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain as Storm Ciara moves eastwards to the north of the country,” Met Éirean says in its latest forecast.

“The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day.”

Wind warnings are in place for the UK on Saturday and Sunday but Met Éireann has yet to issue any warnings for Ireland.