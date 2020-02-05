This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Storm Ciara to bring 'very strong squally winds' on election day

The storm is set to bring wet and windy weather this weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 11:14 AM
14 minutes ago 1,864 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4993231
Met Éireann's rainfall forecast for Saturday afternoon.
Image: Met Éireann
Met Éireann's rainfall forecast for Saturday afternoon.
Met Éireann's rainfall forecast for Saturday afternoon.
Image: Met Éireann

STORM CIARA IS set to bring heavy rain and strong winds on election day this Saturday.

The storm has been officially named by Met Éireann and the UK’s Met Office and is set to bring unsettled weather this weekend. 

Met Éireann says that after a mostly dry start on Saturday morning, heavy rain and strong winds will move eastwards over the country. The forecaster says this will bring the risk of “very strong squally winds for a time in the afternoon”.

Voting in Saturday’s general election begins at 7am and continues until 10pm.

The rain will ease on Saturday evening and turn showery but strong winds will return on Sunday when the counting of ballots will also begin.

“Current indications suggest a very strong and squally southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain as Storm Ciara moves eastwards to the north of the country,” Met Éirean says in its latest forecast.

“The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day.”

Wind warnings are in place for the UK on Saturday and Sunday but Met Éireann has yet to issue any warnings for Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie