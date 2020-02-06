This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 February, 2020
Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings issued for entire country this weekend

Storm Ciara is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,234 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994834

yellow warning for country The yellow warning is in place for Ireland this weekend. Source: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings for the entire country this weekend, as voters prepare to head to the polls on Saturday. 

Storm Ciara is expected to produce strong winds and heavy rainfall over the course of the two days.

The yellow wind warning will be in place from 9am Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday. The yellow rainfall warning will be in place from 12pm Saturday to 3pm the following day.

On Saturday, the day of the general election, southernly winds will strengthen throughout the day, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour. 

A heavy spell of rain will spread east on this day, with highest rainfall expected in the west and north west.

On Sunday, there will be strong winds across the country with a risk of damaging gusts. 

There will be another bout of heavy rain on this day which will clear to wintry showers. 

There is a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially in the west. 

Storm Ciara is expected to develop across Ireland and North-West Europe this weekend.

Ciara is the third named storm of the season, after storms Atiyah and Brendan. 

The storm is taking place on the weekend of the country’s first Saturday general election since 1918. Voting will begin at 7am and will continue until 10pm.  

The Met Office in the UK has issued yellow wind and rain warnings for different parts of the UK on Sunday.

There is also a yellow wind warning in place for Northern Ireland and Scotland on Saturday and a yellow wind and snow warning for the same areas on Monday.  

