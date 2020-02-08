This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Storm Ciara: Weather warnings soon to kick in as voters head to the polls

Several weather warnings will be in place over the coming days.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 7:44 AM
28 minutes ago 2,896 Views 8 Comments
Wet and windy weather is expected across the country today.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Wet and windy weather is expected across the country today.
Wet and windy weather is expected across the country today.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

STATUS ORANGE AND yellow weather warnings in advance of Storm Ciara will be in place shortly, as voters across the country start casting their ballots. 

A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country will begin from 9am this morning until 11.59pm tomorrow night.

Wet and windy weather is expected today ahead of Storm Ciara passing through tomorrow, head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack and head of flood forecasting Eoin Sherlock said yesterday

Southernly winds will strengthen throughout today, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for the country will kick in at 12pm today and stay in place until 3pm tomorrow. 

A heavy spell of rain will spread east, with highest rainfall expected in the west and north west. 

Last night was blustery with outbreaks of rain as well as strong and gusty southwest winds. 

Southernly winds and scattered showers will continue this morning, Met Éireann has forecast. It is set to be very wet across the west this afternoon with spot flooding and some severe south west winds.

Heavy, thundery rain will then spread across the country later today.

Meanwhile, polls have been open nationwide since 7am this morning and will remain so until 10pm tonight. 

Tomorrow, there will be strong winds and a risk of damaging gusts. There will be another bout of heavy rain which will clear to wintry showers.  

There is also a risk of coastal and localised flooding, especially in the west. 

Storm Ciara, named by the UK Met Office) is the third named storm of the season, after storms Atiyah and Brendan.  

