Met Éireann advises further flooding may hit some counties amid new weather warnings

HEAVY WEATHER CONDITIONS of recent days are set to continue with fresh warnings due to take effect for parts of the country.

Met Éireann has said that further flooding may occur during Storm Ciarán due to already saturated ground conditions and high river levels in a number of counties.

It follows “biblical” flooding in Newry, Co Down yesterday along with similar scenes in Co Louth.

Later today, counties Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow are to fall under a Status Yellow rain warning.

This will take effect from 7pm this evening and will lift at 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that saturated ground conditions and high river levels in a number of counties may lead to flooding.

A number of those counties – Cork, Waterford and Wexford – all saw flooding events over the past fortnight.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Clare, Kerry and Galway until 11am this morning.

Kerry also remains under a Status Yellow rain warning until midday today, with localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility all expected.

In the North, the UK Met Office warns that flooding and transport disruption is likely. A rain warning is in place across the region.

Flooding has also made part of south Belfast impassable according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route for the Manse Road in the Four Winds area.

Brendan Digney / PA Flood water in McCartan Bros clothes store in Newry. Brendan Digney / PA / PA

Newry’s canal burst its banks amid heavy rainfall, leading to dozens of businesses to become engulfed in the floods. Widespread damage caused to buildings, furnishings and stock.

Thousands of sandbags have been stacked along the canal to try to stem to flow amid fear of further breaches.

The PSNI have warned that the Manse Road in the Four Winds area of south Belfast is already impassable due to flooding, with motorists advised to seek an alternative route.