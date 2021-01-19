#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Major incident declared as Storm Christoph heads to the UK

More than 100 flood warnings and alerts have been issued in England.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:48 AM
Flooding in the North of England.
Image: Richard McCarthy/PA
Image: Richard McCarthy/PA

A MAJOR INCIDENT has been declared in South Yorkshire as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow to parts of the UK.

People are being urged to prepare as an amber weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office for today to Thursday for central northern England, affecting an area around Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield and stretching down to Peterborough.

It has led to a major incident being declared in South Yorkshire in preparation for potential flooding, said Ros Jones, mayor of Doncaster.

Jones said emergency protocols were instigated on Sunday, with sandbags handed out in flood-risk areas. She said plans would run alongside the region’s Covid-19 response, adding: “I do not want people to panic, but flooding is possible so please be prepared.”

The Environment Agency described the combination of torrential rain and melting snow as a “volatile situation”, as councils prepare for possible evacuations should a severe flood warning be issued.

Catherine Wright, acting executive director for flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said: “That rain is falling on very wet ground and so we are very concerned that it’s a very volatile situation and we are expecting significant flooding to occur on the back of that weather.”

She said the Environment Agency will be working with local authorities to help with evacuation efforts should a severe flood warning be issued, adding: “If you do need to evacuate then that is allowed within the Covid rules the Government has.”

Wet, breezy weather in Ireland

The storm is not expected to significantly impact on Ireland, but Met Éireann has warned of heavy rain over the course of the day, with a risk of localised flooding.

Rain will be heavy and persistent over the northern half of the country today. There is a Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for Connacht, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. 

Outbreaks of rain will continue in many areas tonight, according to the forecaster, turning to sleet at times over Ulster. Tomorrow morning rain will be confined to the east and south where it will be heavy for a time near southwestern coasts. 

Flood warnings in UK

Heavy rain is expected to hit the UK overnight with the Met Office warning homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

It issued a “danger to life” warning due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater, while there is a “good chance” some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Source: Press Association Images

Up to 70mm is expected to fall but in isolated spots, particularly in the northern Peak District and parts of the southern Pennines, 200mm could be possible.

A yellow rain alert is also in place for most of northern England and Wales from today, while a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force in Scotland from Dundee to Elgin and across the east coast from tomorrow afternoon until midday on Thursday.

The Environment Agency issued 10 flood warnings covering parts of Yorkshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire as of Monday night, with a further 109 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across northern England, the Midlands and the east.

Highways England advised drivers to take extra care on motorways and major A roads, while the RAC breakdown service said motorists should only drive if absolutely necessary.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy. 

