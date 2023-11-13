Advertisement

Monday 13 November 2023
Liam Burke/Press 22 A stretch of sea wall has been destroyed in Oranmore, Galway
storm debi

'Considerable damage' in Galway city and county as flooding causes overtopping

Clean up operations are to take place throughout the day.
1 hour ago

AT LEAST SIX people have been rescued in Galway as Storm Debi has caused significant damage to parts of the county.

Galway was under a Status Orange wind warning this morning. The county now remains under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Galway County Council chief fire officer Gerry O’Malley said there is “considerable damage” around the city and county. 

There was severe flooding in the Salthill area following overtopping. Some areas of the city, including at the Spanish Arch. 

A breakdown of the roads currently flooded and impassible is available here.

Sandbags have been placed at the following locations for the public overnight: 

  • Tourist Kiosk Salthill
  • Claddagh Hall
  • Fire station at Fr Burke Road
  • Spanish Arch
  • The docks beside the pedestrian crossing at St Nicholas Street

In the south of the county, the Kinvara and Oranmore have been impacted.

O’Malley said the fire service attended 10 incidents in the Oranmore, Craughwell, Clarinbridge and Ballinasloe areas. 

Three of the incidents related to vehicles and floods. 

“We rescued three people from premises, two from houses and one from a business.” 

There were also three road traffic collisions.

“There are a lot of trees down, a lot of damage, a lot of debris on the roads,” O’Malley said. 

“I would urge the public to be very, very careful when travelling on roads, there’s a lot of debris on the roads,” he said. 

O’Malley said that while the worst of the storm is over, “the damage is done” and the “roads are in poor condition”. 

He reminded people that some traffic lights could be out due to power outages. 

“In an ideal world, people should work from home if they can. If they need to travel … be really, really cautious,” O’Malley said.

The weather assessment teams for both Galway City and County councils met this morning and are due to meet again at 10am. 

Clean up operations are to take place throughout the day.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
