'Considerable damage' in Galway city and county as flooding causes overtopping

AT LEAST SIX people have been rescued in Galway as Storm Debi has caused significant damage to parts of the county.

Galway was under a Status Orange wind warning this morning. The county now remains under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Galway County Council chief fire officer Gerry O’Malley said there is “considerable damage” around the city and county.

There was severe flooding in the Salthill area following overtopping. Some areas of the city, including at the Spanish Arch.

A breakdown of the roads currently flooded and impassible is available here.

Red Weather Alert - Galway City Local Update

(Monday 13.11.2023 8:10am)



Galway City Council will provide assistance where required to affected property owners.



For anyone that needs assistance, Galway City Council can be contacted at 091 536 400. pic.twitter.com/vZNC4SpVba — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) November 13, 2023

Advertisement

Sandbags have been placed at the following locations for the public overnight:

Tourist Kiosk Salthill

Claddagh Hall

Fire station at Fr Burke Road

Spanish Arch

The docks beside the pedestrian crossing at St Nicholas Street

In the south of the county, the Kinvara and Oranmore have been impacted.

O’Malley said the fire service attended 10 incidents in the Oranmore, Craughwell, Clarinbridge and Ballinasloe areas.

Three of the incidents related to vehicles and floods.

“We rescued three people from premises, two from houses and one from a business.”

There were also three road traffic collisions.

“There are a lot of trees down, a lot of damage, a lot of debris on the roads,” O’Malley said.

“I would urge the public to be very, very careful when travelling on roads, there’s a lot of debris on the roads,” he said.

Read Next Related Reads LIVE: Public transport severely impacted and around 110,000 without power as Storm Debi hits No Dublin Bus or Luas until at least 10, Bus Éireann services off in Status Red areas Around 110,000 homes and businesses without power as Storm Debi batters country

O’Malley said that while the worst of the storm is over, “the damage is done” and the “roads are in poor condition”.

He reminded people that some traffic lights could be out due to power outages.

“In an ideal world, people should work from home if they can. If they need to travel … be really, really cautious,” O’Malley said.

The weather assessment teams for both Galway City and County councils met this morning and are due to meet again at 10am.

Clean up operations are to take place throughout the day.