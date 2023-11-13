Local businesses in Galway devastated by flooding in wake of Storm Debi

HOME AND BUSINESS OWNERS are now assessing the damage caused during Storm Debi in Galway, with Oranmore and Clarinbridge being the areas that appear to have been worst hit.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that an estimated 200 premises have been affected by flooding in Storm Debi, as many businesses and schools have been closed today due to the effects of the storm overnight.

Some local businesses in Galway’s towns have been devastated by the impact of the storm, and are now beginning cleanup efforts.

The Clarenbridge Garden Centre has suffered severe damage according to David Farragher and his family, which has forced the to announce its temporary closure.

The inside of the Garden centre.

”This setback poses a significant challenge to our business, one that has been a source of pride and connection for our family and the local community.

“In this challenging time, we turn to our community for support. Your assistance is not only vital for the recovery of our garden centre but also for the preservation of a cherished community hub,” the family said.

They described the task of restoring the centre as “daunting”, but added that the support of the local community has made them feel sure it is a setback they can overcome.

The owners of the Poppyseed Cafe in Oranmore took to social media today to inform locals that their business has also been severely impacted.

The inside of the cafe.

“When the day starts like this, it’s hard to know where or how to start … heartbreaking destruction from Storm Debi in Clarinbridge overnight,” they said.

Locals are also being advised to stay away from Rinville Park in Oranmore, due to the number of fallen trees and the risk they could pose.

A tree surgeon will be at the park tomorrow to assess the damage.

Local councillors are calling on the Government to swiftly open a scheme that will see businesses financially supported in their efforts to overcome the damage caused by the storm.

Shelly Herterich Quinn said that the impact of the storm has been widely felt in Oranmore.

“It’s had devastating effects. We have walls down, trees down, roads flooded and made impassable, and businesses extremely badly affected.

“We are calling on the Government now to take some action, and to use the Climate Action Fund to support the businesses here in Oranmore, and any other business that was damaged during Storm Debi last night,” she said.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton has been out and about in Clarinbridge and Oranmore today to talk to business owners about the impact of the storm on their premises.

She has made it clear that the Government will financially support those impacted, and a scheme is already in place.

Naughton further said that the humanitarian fund for homeowners who do not have flood insurance will be opened.

She added that Minister Simon Coveney has indicated that a scheme for businesses will be put in place very soon, as proposals are to be brought to cabinet.