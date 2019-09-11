This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hurricane Dorian: 2,500 people still unaccounted for in Bahamas

The hurricane devastated the region.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 10:30 PM
8 minutes ago 385 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805516
Homes were flattened across the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.
Image: Joe Marino/UPI/PA Images
Homes were flattened across the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.
Homes were flattened across the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.
Image: Joe Marino/UPI/PA Images

SOME 2,500 PEOPLE are unaccounted for in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency has said.

A spokesman for the agency, Carl Smith, told reporters that some of the missing people may eventually be located.

“At this point, there are approximately 2,500 individuals registered on the Bahamian government register [of missing people],” Smith said.

“This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who has been evacuated,” he said.

At least 50 people died in the hurricane, which slammed into the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, and officials have said they expect the number to rise significantly.

The NEMA spokesman said more than 5,500 people have been evacuated so far from the northern Bahamas islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, which were devastated by the storm.

He said that over the past day or so there had been a “significant reduction” in the numbers of people seeking to leave.

Smith also said that permission was being given to resume commercial flights to Abaco on a “limited basis” but priority would be given to relief and evacuation flights. 

© AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie