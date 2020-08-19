This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Status Orange conditions may occur 'over any part of the island' as Storm Ellen approaches

The “disruptive and potentially damaging winds” from Storm Ellen will also bring heavy rain and a risk of flooding.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 7:29 AM
12 minutes ago 2,380 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5179538
Storm Ellen is forecast to track in over Ireland from the Atlantic.
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

THE MET ÉIREANN head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack has warned of “disruptive and potentially damaging winds” on the way this evening as Storm Ellen approaches Ireland. 

Last night, a Status Orange wind warning was issued for seven counties in the south and west of the country but Cusack said that “Orange level impacts may potentially occur over any part of the island”.

She added: “Tourists in exposed locations in particular will be at risk for these unseasonable stormy and wet conditions.”

According to the Met Éireann warning system, Status Orange signifies infrequent and dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property. 

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a risk of some coastal flooding overnight into Thursday. Inland and river flooding is also possible with some potentially heavy, thundery downpours.

At 9pm this evening, a Status Orange wind warning takes effect in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford while a Status Yellow warning comes in for the rest of the island. The Orange warning is set to last until midday tomorrow, while the Yellow warning will last all day tomorrow.

Unsurprisingly, even before Storm Ellen moves in, the weather will likely be unpleasant at times today. 

While it’ll be a dry and cloudy start for many today, outbreaks of rain in the south will gradually extend northwards throughout the morning. 

Another spell of rain will move into the south and south-west this evening and move northwards. Highest temperatures will range between 17 to 21 degrees. 

Looking further ahead, this is how Met Éireann sums up the outlook for the next few days: “Wet and windy weather expected for the rest of the week with more showery conditions for the weekend and further rain on Monday.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

