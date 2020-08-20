Storm Ellen breaks record for highest August wind speeds

People are hit by waves on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork on 19 August ahead of Storm Ellen.

People are hit by waves on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork on 19 August ahead of Storm Ellen.

STORM ELLEN BROUGHT Ireland’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed for August since 1973 as it moved across the country last night.

The storm broke the August record for Ireland since records started in 1942, Met Éireann has said.

A 10-minute mean wind of 111 kilometres per hour was recorded at Roche’s Point in Cork at around 10.30pm yesterday evening.

Previously, the highest 10-minute mean wind speed recorded during the month of August was at Malin Head in Donegal on 9 August 1973.

Met Éireann said that “as our climate continues to change we expect more weather records to be broken”.

Last night, Storm Ellen brought strong winds and heavy rain across the country.

Wind speeds of 80 kilometres per hour were recorded at Malin Head in Donegal and Mace Head in Galway, while a wind moving at 81 kilometres per hour was recorded at Shannon Airport in Clare.

#StormEllen broke Mean Wind Speed (111 km/h) & MSL Pressure (966.4 hPa) records for August.

As our climate continues to change we expect more weather records to be broken

Met Éireann Radar images show the passage of Storm Ellen over Irelandhttps://t.co/U8dRywvyWo pic.twitter.com/iPHqrW2piu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 20, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for Met Éireann said that the wind speed was not unexpected given the high level risk warnings that had been issued across the country ahead of the storm.

A Status Red wind warning was in effect for Cork until midnight in response to the threat of potentially destructive winds caused by the storm

A Status Orange wind warning was in place for Munster, Galway and Mayo until 6am this morning, with a Status Yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the country.

The storm also broke the record for lowest mean sea level pressure in Ireland in the month of August.

Met Éireann recorded a mean sea level pressure last night of 966.4 hPa.

The previous record for lowest mean sea level pressure in August was recorded on 14 August 1959.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The effects of Storm Ellen are being felt around the country today, with fallen trees, power outages, and the aftermath of flooding impacting multiple counties.

ESB Networks is working to reconnect power for 104,000 customers after 194,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power due to the effects of Storm Ellen.

Counties that have been most impacted by power loss include Cork, Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.

ESB Networks expects that “significant numbers” of customers will remain without power overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow Wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, where strong winds and a risk of coastal flooding is expected between 5pm this afternoon and 5am tomorrow morning.

Additionally, a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued across the country from 9am this morning until 5am tomorrow.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected, with a risk of spots of flooding today and tonight.