This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine dead across Spain and Portugal following storms Elsa and Fabien

Spain was the worst hit with seven deaths recorded.

By AFP Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 2:31 PM
40 minutes ago 3,319 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4945364
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from storms that have battered Spain, Portugal and France has risen to nine as the region braced for more violent winds and heavy rain.

Storms Elsa and Fabien have flooded rivers, brought down power lines, uprooted trees and disrupted rail and air travel across the region, leaving more than 118,000 households without electricity.

Two people have so far died in Portugal and seven have now been killed in Spain, the worst affected country, after a fisherman was swept off rocks into the sea in Catalonia.

The local government said three police officers and another fisherman had to be rescued after they tried to save the man in the resort town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 100km northeast of Barcelona.

The deaths in Spain include a South Korean woman killed by debris falling from a building in Madrid and a Dutch man who drowned windsurfing in rough weather off the Andalusian coast.

As a weakened Storm Elsa moved over Britain on Saturday, Storm Fabien quickly moved in, bringing winds of 170kph to Galicia in northwestern Spain, forcing the cancellation of 14 flights, according to Spanish airport operator Aena.

Some 8,000 households in Galicia were without power due to damage caused to power lines by the wind, local officials said.

Eight Madrid city parks remain closed because of the strong winds. However, Spanish officials today said that Fabien was moving away quickly.

Parks and cemeteries were also closed in Bordeaux in southwestern France on Saturday while the Arlette Gruss circus, which had been set up in a big tent in the city’s main square, cancelled three performances.

France’s meteorological office put 15 regions in the southwest of the country on orange alert yesterday, as the storm battered its Atlantic coast.

The winds were as fast as 148kph at Socoa, in the southwest near the border with Spain. Even on the northwest coast of Brittany, winds reached up to 120kph.

The region was still being buffeted by gusts of up to 90kph this morning. 

Related Reads

20.12.19 At least four dead as Storm Elsa batters Spain and Portugal
19.12.19 Fallen trees and power outages after Storm Elsa causes damage in the west and south

Across southwestern France, violent winds left 110,000 households without electricity, officials said on Sunday.

France’s SNCF rail network cancelled services between Bordeaux, Toulouse and Hendaye in the southwest because of the likelihood of winds blowing trees down on to the line.

Officials on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica closed all the island’s airports because of the approaching storm. Ferry services to the mainland have also been suspended.

Roads into Corsica’s city of Ajaccio were also closed to try to prevent people from getting caught in floods.

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie