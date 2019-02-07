Storm Erik: 'Damaging gusts' and potential flooding ahead of fifth named storm of the year

THE FIFTH NAMED storm of the season has been named by Met Éireann ahead of the arrival of Storm Erik tomorrow.
A Status Orange wind advisory has been issued for Galway, Mayo and Donegal and will be in place from 5am tomorrow morning.
All of the country is under a Status Yellow warning from 5am tomorrow morning until 6am on Saturday.
Met Éireann says tomorrow will be very windy, with the possibility of storm-force winds along parts of the coast.
Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.
This will include potentially damaging gusts near the west coast through the morning and early afternoon and the added threat of coastal flooding due to very high seas.
A graphic from the UK Met Office shows Erik coming in from the Atlantic and tracking northwards, bringing a band of rain that will start in western areas before moving eastwards.
