Storm Erik: 'Damaging gusts' and potential flooding ahead of fifth named storm of the year

#StormErik has been named by @MetEireann for the area of low pressure arriving on Friday. Impacts will be greatest across Ireland though warnings are in force across parts of the UK – Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/ca1VqXoQ6G — Met Office (@metoffice) February 7, 2019 Source: Met Office /Twitter

THE FIFTH NAMED storm of the season has been named by Met Éireann ahead of the arrival of Storm Erik tomorrow.

A Status Orange wind advisory has been issued for Galway, Mayo and Donegal and will be in place from 5am tomorrow morning.

All of the country is under a Status Yellow warning from 5am tomorrow morning until 6am on Saturday.

Met Éireann says tomorrow will be very windy, with the possibility of storm-force winds along parts of the coast.

Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.

This will include potentially damaging gusts near the west coast through the morning and early afternoon and the added threat of coastal flooding due to very high seas.

A graphic from the UK Met Office shows Erik coming in from the Atlantic and tracking northwards, bringing a band of rain that will start in western areas before moving eastwards.