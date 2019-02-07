This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Storm Erik: 'Damaging gusts' and potential flooding ahead of fifth named storm of the year

A Status Orange warning is in place for three counties.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 11:10 AM
23 minutes ago 4,204 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481349

THE FIFTH NAMED storm of the season has been named by Met Éireann ahead of the arrival of Storm Erik tomorrow.

A Status Orange wind advisory has been issued for Galway, Mayo and Donegal and will be in place from 5am tomorrow morning.

All of the country is under a Status Yellow warning from 5am tomorrow morning until 6am on Saturday.

Met Éireann says tomorrow will be very windy, with the possibility of storm-force winds along parts of the coast.

Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. 

This will include potentially damaging gusts near the west coast through the morning and early afternoon and the added threat of coastal flooding due to very high seas.

A graphic from the UK Met Office shows Erik coming in from the Atlantic and tracking northwards, bringing a band of rain that will start in western areas before moving eastwards. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    83,965  48
    2
    		Factcheck: Did Donald Tusk say there was a special place in hell for Brexiteers?
    47,610  94
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    45,265  60
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    383  0
    2
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    191  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    49,674  44
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    38,143  120
    3
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    24,223  81
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, Joe Wicks 'The Body Coach' is obsessed with this female-founded Irish baby brand, and for good reason
    4,989  0
    2
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    4,905  0
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever used a sunbed? (If so, do you regret it?)
    4,676  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie