Wednesday 4 November 2020
Three dead as Storm Eta lashes Nicaragua with rain, sparking deadly mudslides

The storm has weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 2:27 PM
Residents stand outside a home surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Eta in Wawa, Nicaragua
Image: Carlos Herrera via PA Images
Image: Carlos Herrera via PA Images

TROPICAL STORM ETA is spinning through northern Nicaragua after lashing the country’s Caribbean coast for much of the past day, with flood water isolating already remote communities and setting off deadly landslides that killed at least three people.

The storm has weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it is moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America is on high alert.

This morning, Eta had sustained winds of 60mph and was 90 miles west of coastal Puerto Cabezas, moving westward at 8mph.

The long-term forecast shows the storm taking a turn over Central America and then reforming in the Caribbean, possibly reaching Cuba on Sunday and Florida on Monday.

Eta came ashore yesterday afternoon south of Puerto Cabezas, also known as Bilwi, after stalling just off the coast for hours.

The city of about 60,000 had been without power since Monday evening. Corrugated metal roofing and uprooted trees were scattered through its streets, and 20,000 of residents were in shelters.

About 100 miles west of where Eta made landfall, two gold miners were killed when a mountainside unleashed tons of mud. A third miner escaped the slide and sought help.

One body was recovered before rescuers had to suspend recovery efforts due to nightfall and there were fears that more slides could occur as the rain continued, said Cesar Malespin of Bonanza Fire Department.

The storm also drenched neighbouring Honduras, and the country reported its first storm-related death yesterday. A 12-year-old girl died in a mudslide in San Pedro Sula, the main population centre in northern Honduras, said Marvin Aparicio of the emergency management agency.

In Honduras, at least 559 people had to move to shelters or go to relatives’ homes to escape flooding, he said, and at least 25 people had been rescued. His agency reported at least six rivers causing significant flooding.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras could get 15in to 25in of rain, with 35in in isolated areas. Heavy rain is also likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

