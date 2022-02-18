80,000 homes left without power as Storm Eunice makes its way across the country

Power outages across the country this afternoon.

Power outages across the country this afternoon.

MORE THAN 80,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power this afternoon after gale force winds from Storm Eunice caused damage to overhead power lines, the ESB has said.

A variety of Status Yellow, Orange and Red warnings were in effect this morning as Storm Eunice arrived on Irish shores.

Most of the warnings have ended at this stage but a Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the entire country until 10am tomorrow.

A yellow wind warning will also apply for the country until 6pm this evening.

The southwest of the country bore the brunt of the storm this morning and power outages are most widespread in Kerry and Cork.

The ESB said the damage has been most extensive in west Cork and Kerry with most impacted areas including Kilgarvan, Caherciveen, Milltown, Bandon, Bantry, Ballydehob and Dunmanway.

Advertisement

Outages have also been experienced in Clonmel and Wexford town.

Parts of Clare, Limerick, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Donegal have also been affected.

More damage and interruptions to supply are expected, as strong winds are still crossing the south of the country.

The ESB said repair crews are working towards having the power restored for the majority of customers impacted by tonight.

But it said some people in south Kerry and west Cork may be left without power overnight due to the extent of the damage to the electricity network in the southwest.

The ESB will be restoring supply both remotely and on-site when it’s safe to do so.

People are advised to visit powercheck.ie to see estimated restoration times if they are in an impacted area.

Irish Water has said it is working to minimise the impact of the storm on water supplies across the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It said 46 water supplies are at some risk but there has been minimal impact to customer supplies at this time.

Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford have been most affected so far.

It said supplies could be impacted due to heavy rainfall and high winds causing power outages at water treatment plants and pumping stations.

Live local updates are available on the Irish Water website.

If a power cut occurs, people are advised to phone the ESB on 1800 372 999 and to stay well away from broken lines and damaged poles.

People should turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons and other appliances. They are advised to leave a light switched on to know when the power has been restored.

They are also advised to test smoke alarms with fresh battteries and ensure there is good ventilation if using a gas heater.