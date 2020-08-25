This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Status Orange rainfall warning in place as flooding hits some counties

Flooding has been reported in parts of Cork, Kilkenny and Clare.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 13,599 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5185090
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE rainfall warning is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, and flooding has been reported in several areas.

Further intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times today. This combined with overnight accumulations will lead to some flash flooding, Met Éireann has said.

This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may also result in river flooding. The warning kicked in at 9pm yesterday and will remain in place until 6pm today.

Flooding has been reported in parts of Cork, Kilkenny and Clare. ESB is working to restore electricity to hundreds of premises that are without power.

Flooding has been reported on the N85 between Ennis and Ennistymon at Kilnamona, but traffic can pass by with care, according to AA Roadwatch.

Gardaí have reported flooding on the Freshford/Kilkenny Rd (R693) just outside Freshford in Kilkenny. The route is passable but with care.

The Fermoy/Lismore Rd (R666) in Cork is impassable due to flooding, the AA has said. The Rosscarbery/Glandore Rd (R597) remains closed until further notice following flooding earlier this month.

There was widespread flooding in Bantry in west Cork, but it has now receded. New Street, Main Street, Barrack Street and the Square were worst affected. Council and fire brigade crews worked throughout the night to pump floodwater and bring sandbags to affected homes and businesses.

John Donegan, senior engineer with Cork County Council, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the local drainage system could not cope with up to 25mm of rainfall.

There was also flooding in Drimoleague and Dunmanway.

Donegan said the rainfall “resulted in flooding in many areas in Cork county and Cork County Council crews worked throughout the night to clear floodwater and assist properties”.

Some roads have been damaged are closed for assessment.

Met Éireann meteorologist Linda Hughes told Morning Ireland the worst of the storm is over in the southwest but the northern half of the country will see heavy rainfall until 6pm and heavy, and there may be flash flooding in Connacht and Ulster.

However, she said that further flooding could be expected in Munster as rainfall comes down from high grounds.

“We’re expecting the heaviest rainfall across Connacht and Munster straight through until 6pm. There will be very heavy, persistent rain in those areas so it’ll lead to flash flooding.

“And in other parts where the rain has stopped, for example in Munster, just bear in mind that rain will have to come down from mountainous area so there could still be further flooding throughout today,” Hughes said.

Status Yellow warnings

Very windy or stormy conditions are expected today as Storm Francis crosses Ireland.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow is in place from 6am to 7pm.

Southwest winds will veer westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h and bringing widespread gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas).

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary until 9pm today.

Intense rainfall is expected at times today, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding.

This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

The Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain is expected in Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry today and early tomorrow, resulting in some flooding and disruption to travel.

The warning is in place until 6am tomorrow.

