Dublin: 6°C Monday 21 February 2022
Nearly 30,000 without power as Storm Franklin weather warning remains in place

Following three storms in quick succession, Met Éireann is forecasting much colder temperatures midweek.

By Céimin Burke Monday 21 Feb 2022, 8:01 AM
14 minutes ago 2,020 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5688758
ESB crews are working to repair damage and reconnect customers. File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
ESB crews are working to repair damage and reconnect customers. File photo.
ESB crews are working to repair damage and reconnect customers. File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

NEARLY 30,000 HOMES and businesses across Ireland are without electricity this morning following Storm Franklin.

The third storm in less than a week whipped the western seaboard and rolled across the country, leaving fallen debris and damaging powerlines in many areas.

A Status Yellow wind alert is in place for the entire country as Met Éireann warns that is still causing very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

The warning will remain in place until 12 midday for Wexford and Wicklow and until 9am for the rest of the country.

The meteorological service noted that these winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, which may result in coastal flooding.

Status Orange wind warnings that were in place for several counties have now lapsed.

The ESB apologised to the 29,100 customers affected by power outages this morning, saying that crews are working to repair the damage and reconnect customers.

The North West of the country has been most impacted. People looking to report an outage or check estimated restoration times were urged to check the ESB’s PowerCheck map.

It reminded members of the public to stay clear of fallen electricity lines and report any damage to the ESB.

Following three storms in quick succession, Met Éireann is forecasting much colder temperatures midweek.

The national forecaster said it will remain unsettled with windy and wet conditions at times. Colder interludes will also bring some wintry showers through the middle of the week, with temperatures set to drop to lows of -2 degrees celsius.

