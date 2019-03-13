Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth

A COAST GUARD unit in Northern Ireland was forced to stand down today after its computer equipment was stolen by burglars during Storm Gareth.

Police in Coleraine have appealed for witnesses after a series of burglaries at a number of premises in a business park in the Gateside Road area of the Derry town last night.

One of the premises effected was the base for the Coleraine Coast Guard, which had to stand down because of interference to computers and other equipment.

The interference forced the coast guard come offline today, making the unit unable to attend emergency calls on a day of poor weather.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said that all of the burglaries occurred overnight, and that a number of different items were stolen from each premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of Gateside Road, Coleraine last night to please contact detectives at Coleraine on 101, quoting reference numbers 240, 244, 270, 286 and 324 13/03/19,” he said,

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”