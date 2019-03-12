Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for four counties this afternoon as Storm Gareth hits the country

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning will come into effect this afternoon for four counties on the northwest coast, as Storm Gareth hits the country.

The Status Orange warning will come into effect at 12pm and covers Counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It is due to remain in place until 9am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow weather warning for the rest of the country will also come into effect at 12 today and will remain in place until tomorrow at 12.

Met Éireann advises that as Storm Gareth approaches, there will be westerly winds with mean speeds of 65 to 75 km/h with damaging gusts reaching 110 to 130 km/h.

There will also be a risk of coastal flooding.

Around the rest of the country, westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with an increased risk of coastal flooding.

In general, this morning will start bright with cloud increasing later into the morning and showers developing. It will be a cold day with heavy winds and temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

It will remain very blustery with further showers tonight and temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees. Tomorrow will remain cold and breezy.