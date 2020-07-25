This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tropical Storm Hanna nears hurricane strength as it approaches Texas

Forecasters expect the weather system to bring heavy rain, storm surges and possible tornadoes.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 1:04 PM
59 minutes ago 3,660 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159760
A lifeguard walks along a rock groin in Galveston, Texas, as waves kicked up by tropical storm Hanna wash in
Image: Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via PA Images
A lifeguard walks along a rock groin in Galveston, Texas, as waves kicked up by tropical storm Hanna wash in
A lifeguard walks along a rock groin in Galveston, Texas, as waves kicked up by tropical storm Hanna wash in
Image: Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via PA Images

TROPICAL STORM HANNA is nearly at hurricane strength as it moves toward the Texas coast.

Forecasters expect the weather system to bring heavy rain, storm surges and possible tornadoes, while a second tropical storm approaches the Caribbean.

The maximum sustained winds increased to 70mph this morning, with Hanna centred about 115 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi and moving towards land at 9mph.

A storm surge warning of up to five feet in effect from Baffin Bay to Sargent was extended south of the bay to Port Mansfield, Texas, with people advised to protect life and property from high water.

Tornadoes were also possible today for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was still on track to move across the southern Windward Islands this afternoon or evening.

Gonzalo was moving west at nearly 18mph with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, the National Hurricane Centre said this morning.

A tropical storm warning remained for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies, with the weather system expected to dissipate by tomorrow night or Monday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gonzalo and Hanna broke the record for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, respectively, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The previous records were Gert on 24 July 2005, and Harvey on 3 August 2005, Klotzbach said.

Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie