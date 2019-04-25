This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Storm Hannah is coming on Friday night

A Status Yellow warning is in place for Cork and Kerry.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 8:43 AM
STORM HANNAH IS expected to bring strong winds on Friday night with a Status Yellow warning in place for Cork and Kerry. 

The storm has been officially named by Met Éireann with the forecaster saying it will be “very windy or stormy in Munster and Connacht, especially in coastal areas with very strong, gusty west to northwest winds”.

Strong gusts will extend to all areas throughout the night and rain will clear eastwards.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow storm warning for Cork and Kerry that will begin from 6pm on Friday and continue until 6am on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the arrival of the stormy conditions on Friday night, the afternoon is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain over Leinster and Munster. 

Today is expected to be mainly dry in the morning with showers and longer spells of rain the developing in the east and south.

