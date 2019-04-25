Storm Hannah is coming on Friday night

#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/esuddjvNyP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2019 Source: Met Office /Twitter

STORM HANNAH IS expected to bring strong winds on Friday night with a Status Yellow warning in place for Cork and Kerry.

The storm has been officially named by Met Éireann with the forecaster saying it will be “very windy or stormy in Munster and Connacht, especially in coastal areas with very strong, gusty west to northwest winds”.

Strong gusts will extend to all areas throughout the night and rain will clear eastwards.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow storm warning for Cork and Kerry that will begin from 6pm on Friday and continue until 6am on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the arrival of the stormy conditions on Friday night, the afternoon is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain over Leinster and Munster.

Today is expected to be mainly dry in the morning with showers and longer spells of rain the developing in the east and south.