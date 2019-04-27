Thousands still without power as Storm Hannah battered country overnight

THOUSANDS OF HOMES and businesses are still without power this morning after Storm Hannah battered the country overnight.

A map of power outages across the country this morning Source: ESB

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place until 9am for Munster, Connacht, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Donegal.

Met Éireann said it will still be very windy for a time today. West to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The forecaster said winds will moderate later with mostly dry weather expected. It will be cool, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 12 degrees.

A Status Red wind warning was in place last night for counties Clare and Kerry.

According to the ESB, as of 11pm last night around 21,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Kerry, Cork and Clare as a result of the high winds.

Thousands are still without power this morning across the country.

“Gale force winds associated with Storm Hannah … have caused damage to the electricity network affecting approximately 10,000 homes, farms and businesses, predominantly in counties Kerry and Cork,” an ESB spokesperson said in an update at 8.30pm yesterday.

ESB said it had mobilised and was in the process of despatching repair crews to affected areas to make the electricity network safe, assess the damage caused and safely restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

You can check ESB Power Checker for the latest updates in your area.

The highest wind speeds recorded during Storm Hannah are as follows:

Highest mean wind speeds recorded for #StormHannah

Mace Head (Galway)-93km/h

Sherkin Island-91 km/h

Valentia-78km/h

Shannon Airport-76 km/h



Highest gusts recorded for #StormHannah

Mace Head 122km/h

Shannon Airport 119km/h

Sherkin Island 114 km/h

Valentia (Kerry) 114 km/h — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 27, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said yesterday that it was monitoring the storm as it moved towards Ireland.

The Department has been liaising with agencies and local authorities in relation to flood threats, emergency response coordination and public information messaging.

Travel disruption

Bus Éireann said that services in Clare, Kerry, Limerick and other areas had been affected by the storm last night.

A number of flights were also been cancelled at Cork, Kerry and Shannon Airports as a result of the storm.

Aer Lingus flight EI723 from London to Cork tried in land in Cork yesterday evening but was diverted to Dublin.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists that fallen trees and other debris are likely, especially on secondary roads.

“If driving in high winds, allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and other road users, especially pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, who are more likely to be blown off-course,” AA Roadwatch said.