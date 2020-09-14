This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Residents on US Gulf Coast prepare for latest onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally approaches

Sally is expected to become a hurricane later today and reach the coast by tomorrow.

By Press Association Monday 14 Sep 2020, 12:11 PM
49 minutes ago 2,362 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204217
Tropical Storm Sally is shown churning northwards yesterday
Image: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Tropical Storm Sally is shown churning northwards yesterday
Tropical Storm Sally is shown churning northwards yesterday
Image: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

STORM-WEARY RESIDENTS are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally heads towards the US Gulf Coast.

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane today and reach shore by early tomorrow.

It is expected to bring dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from the western Florida Panhandle to south-east Louisiana.

“I know for a lot of people this storm seemed to come out of nowhere,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.

“We need everybody to pay attention to this storm. Let’s take this one seriously.”

Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately.

He also said there are still many from south-western Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans – exactly the area that could be hit by Sally, which is a slow-moving storm.

The system was moving west-northwest at 9mph on Monday morning.

It was centred 120 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 175 miles south-east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Yesterday, Florida’s Gulf Coast was battered with windy, wet weather.

Pensacola, on Florida’s Panhandle, was bracing for 25cm to 38cm of rain.

Sally could produce rain totals up to 61cm by the middle of the week, forecasters said.

Its maximum sustained winds this morning were 60mph.

“That system is forecast to bring not only damaging winds but a dangerous storm surge,” said Daniel Brown, of the Hurricane Centre.

“Because it’s slowing down it could produce a tremendous amount of rainfall over the coming days.”

Sally is not the only storm in the Atlantic basin.

Paulette gained hurricane status late on Saturday and is expected to bring storm surge, coastal flooding and high winds to Bermuda, according to a US National Hurricane Centre advisory.

Once a tropical storm, Rene was forecast to become a remnant low on Monday.

Tropical Depression Twenty strengthened into Tropical Storm Teddy this morning and is expected to become a hurricane later in the week, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twenty-One formed Monday in the eastern portion of the Atlantic Ocean.

A mandatory evacuation has already been issued in Grand Isle, Louisiana, ahead of the storm.

On Saturday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for Orleans Parish residents living outside of the parish’s levee protection system.

All northern Gulf Coast states are urging residents to prepare.

“It is likely that this storm system will be impacting Alabama’s Gulf Coast,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said.

“While it is currently not being predicted as a direct hit to our coastal areas, we know well that we should not take the threat lightly.”

She urged residents to prepare and stay informed of the storm’s path in the coming days.

