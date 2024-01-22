'No significant damage' after shipping containers blown down by Storm Isha at Dublin Port

TWO SHIPPING CONTAINERS were toppled during the high winds of Storm Isha yesterday night in Dublin Port.

A spokesperson for the port said that the incident hasn’t caused any “significant damage”.

The 40 foot corten steel containers weigh roughly 3,700 kg. They were blown over at a terminal in the port operated by the shipping company Maersk.

Storm Isha has left thousands without power today, as gusts from the storm reached up to 150 km per hour.

Advertisement

Trees were uprooted and phone lines were blown down, as significant damage was done to properties across the country.

The containers were downed on a marine terminal. DAMIEN STORAN DAMIEN STORAN

A spokesperson for Dublin port said that this isn’t the first time that high winds have toppled shipping containers, and that the containers were empty at the time.

“But it does show how powerful the wind was,” they added.

The spokesperson explained that this typically happens when containers have been stacked high, depending on wind direction. They said that some damage was done to the empty containers.

More than 140 flights were diverted from Dublin airport as well.