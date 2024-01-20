Storm Isha to hit Ireland, with status orange wind warnings issued for most of the country

STATUS ORANGE WEATHER warnings have been issued for 27 of the 32 counties.

As Storm Isha hits Ireland, strong winds are forecast for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, and Donegal.

Met Éireann has warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions, as well as fallen trees and damaged power lines, as “severe and damaging gusts” are expected.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht



Very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/P1iJCOWS8S — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 20, 2024

The wind warnings will stay in place in Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Cavan from 5pm tomorrow, Sunday, until 2am on Monday.

In Donegal, the warning will expire at 5am on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued amber warnings on Sunday for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.