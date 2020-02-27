Storm Jorge: Status Orange wind warning issued for seven western counties

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been put in place for seven counties along the western seaboard ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge.

The orange warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry kicks in from 6am on Saturday and for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo at 12pm on the same day.

A Status Yellow wind warning is place for the rest of the country as a result of the approaching storm, with that warning to begin at 9am on Saturday.

The wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann which said the storm will bring “some severe winds” ranging in speeds between 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.

The Spanish meteorological service @AEMET_Esp has named an area of low pressure #StormJorge



It will bring wet & very windy weather to the UK over the #weekend with up to 60mph gusts inland



Weather warnings are in force, keep up to date with the forecast ⚠️



The forecaster adds that wind speeds could be even greater in higher or exposed areas with "an elevated risk of coastal flooding".

The forecaster adds that wind speeds could be even greater in higher or exposed areas with “an elevated risk of coastal flooding”.