Sunday 1 March, 2020
Another cold and windy day on the way after Storm Jorge passes across Ireland

The weather will remain cold and wet in most parts of the country today.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 8:25 AM
41 minutes ago 6,646 Views No Comments
A man walks between flooded areas of Bull Island in Dublin Bay.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

STORM JORGE MAY have passed, but the weather will remain cold and windy today. 

The storm, which brought strong winds of over 130 kilometres per hour in parts of Galway, had seen Met Éireann issue a Status Red warning for Galway and Clare for parts of Saturday, while a Status Orange wind warning was issued for the rest of the country. 

Today, things will be calmer but still cold and windy. Met Éireann is predicting a cold, bright and breezy day, with sunny spells and showers across the country. 

With a risk of hail and thunder, today will see wind speeds of 45 kilometres per hour in parts of Donegal and above 30 kilometres per hour along the coast. 

The west of the country will bear the brunt of the showers, with temperatures remaining low between five and seven degrees. 

Sunday evening will bring colder weather, with showers continuing in the west and temperatures dropping to minus two degrees in some places. 

Storm Jorge

Yesterday, thousands of homes were left without power on the west coast as the storm made landfall while fallen trees were causing traffic disruption across the country today.

About 15,000 properties were cut off at one point on Saturday, but by by mid-afternoon ESB Networks had been successful in returning supply to all but 1,000 customers.

This morning, around 460 homes remain without power. 

As things stand, a Stats Yellow snow and ice warning remains in effect for the whole country until 9am. 

On Saturday, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy convened a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group.

He urged people in the worst affected areas to stay indoors.

“There is a potential for damage from gusts everywhere in the country today,” he said.

“People need to be alert and need to be aware.”

Today, there is little sign that Storm Jorge has brought the kind of flooding that hit parts of the country in recent days – however, there were reports of fallen trees in some parts of the country last night. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

