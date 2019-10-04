This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Storm Lorenzo leaves thousands of homes without power

People have been warned to stay away from fallen power lines.

By Adam Daly Friday 4 Oct 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 27,613 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836675

3435 Storm_90581752 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THOUSANDS ARE WITHOUT power in the West and South West of the country as Storm Lorenzo passes over Ireland. 

ESB Networks said the most affected areas are on the west coast, with just under 4,000 individual faults reported. That number is expected to fluctuate throughout the day. 

It may be later this morning before any significant faults to power supplies become apparent.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare – which is valid until 11am. 

It estimates that strong westerly winds will persist for a time this morning, with mean gusts of 50 to 65 km/hrs.

PastedImage-15444 The ESB's Power Check current map of areas where there are power outages Source: ESB

PastedImage-86249 Wind warning for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare Source: Met Éireann

A spokesperson for ESB said he expects the “worst is over” but it is still likely that people will lose power.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Derek Hynes said it he was confident crews will have power restored to the affected areas over the day but they are expecting a busy day. 

He added that ESB crews restored power to 12,000 families who lost supply due to the storm overnight.  

Currently, there are about one thousand homes in the Clifton area without power, about 1,500 in Castlebar and about 1,000 in Loughrea. 

All available resources from ESB Networks have been deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power.

You can check ESB Power Checker for the latest updates in your area. 

AA Roadwatch has warned drivers to watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads this morning, and only to drive through standing water if you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle. 

It reports there is a fallen tree on the N59 between Moycullen and Oughterard near Oughterard Golf Club.

Dublin Airport said it is not feeling the impact of Storm Lorenzo, with flights operating as normal. 

Updates to follow… 

Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

