This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Storm Lorenzo could cause 'ferocious' and 'very dangerous' storm surges in coastal areas

The storm is due to track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday evening and early Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 7:01 PM
14 minutes ago 4,521 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4832774

STORM LORENZO COULD cause “ferocious” and “very dangerous” storm surges around coastal areas when it reaches Ireland later this week, Minister Eoghan Murphy has warned. 

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government was speaking following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group today.  

Met Éireann has said that Lorenzo is “a large and powerful hurricane” but that it should weaken as it passes the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to transition into an extra tropical storm before it reaches Ireland.

However, it said this afternoon that the storm will track close to or over Ireland on Thursday evening and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.

The severity of the storm once it hits Ireland is “still to be determined”, Murphy said. 

“There are still some because this is an unprecedented hurricane that we see now coming towards Ireland. It will de-intensify, if you like, as it reaches as a storm,” he said. 

Met Éireann is to issue more detailed warnings tomorrow for Thursday and Friday. 

Murphy said primary concerns at the moment are of coastal areas. 

He said “very significant storm wave surges” are expected around coastal areas which could be “quite ferocious” and “very dangerous”. 

There are also concerns surrounding “very strong winds” during the storm.

“People will recall we’ve had strong wind events before, Storm Ally, Storm Ophelia, how dangerous it was in terms of trees, heavy with leaves, falling, bringing down power lines, causing flooding in certain areas as well,” Murphy said.

All crisis management teams, such as the local authorities, the ESB and the Defence Forces, are now being activated “to be ready to go depending on what warnings Met Éireann issue tomorrow”, Murphy said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie