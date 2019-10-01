Storm Lorenzo could cause 'ferocious' and 'very dangerous' storm surges in coastal areas

STORM LORENZO COULD cause “ferocious” and “very dangerous” storm surges around coastal areas when it reaches Ireland later this week, Minister Eoghan Murphy has warned.

Minister Eoghan Murphy warns Storm Lorenzo will bring "very dangerous" storm surges to coastal areas pic.twitter.com/wWKakV6VjP — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 1, 2019 Source: RTÉ News /Twitter

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government was speaking following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group today.

Met Éireann has said that Lorenzo is “a large and powerful hurricane” but that it should weaken as it passes the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to transition into an extra tropical storm before it reaches Ireland.

However, it said this afternoon that the storm will track close to or over Ireland on Thursday evening and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.

The severity of the storm once it hits Ireland is “still to be determined”, Murphy said.

“There are still some because this is an unprecedented hurricane that we see now coming towards Ireland. It will de-intensify, if you like, as it reaches as a storm,” he said.

Met Éireann is to issue more detailed warnings tomorrow for Thursday and Friday.

Murphy said primary concerns at the moment are of coastal areas.

He said “very significant storm wave surges” are expected around coastal areas which could be “quite ferocious” and “very dangerous”.

There are also concerns surrounding “very strong winds” during the storm.

“People will recall we’ve had strong wind events before, Storm Ally, Storm Ophelia, how dangerous it was in terms of trees, heavy with leaves, falling, bringing down power lines, causing flooding in certain areas as well,” Murphy said.

All crisis management teams, such as the local authorities, the ESB and the Defence Forces, are now being activated “to be ready to go depending on what warnings Met Éireann issue tomorrow”, Murphy said.